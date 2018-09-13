Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
NewsNation

Kavanaugh: I didn't recognize Parkland dad Fred Guttenberg at hearing

The Supreme Court nominee says, "I would have shaken his hand, talked to him and expressed my sympathy. And I would have listened to him." 

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla.,, attempts to shake hands with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a lunch break in his confirmation hearing on Sept. 4.   Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
Print

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said he would have shaken the hand of a man whose daughter was killed in a Florida high school shooting if he had known who the man was.

A photo of Kavanaugh appearing to refuse to shake Fred Guttenberg's outstretched hand last week went viral.

Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee he assumed the man who approached him was a protester. He said if he had known who Guttenberg was, "I would have shaken his hand, talked to him and expressed my sympathy. And I would have listened to him."

Asked by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut whether he asked police to intervene when Guttenberg approached, Kavanaugh wrote, "No."

Kavanagh's explanation was part of a 263-page response late Wednesday to some 1,287 written questions from senators. Guttenberg is originally from East Northport.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Boats sit on racks at the Wrightsville Yacht Hurricane Florence latest photos
Jeff Byard of the Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA: The time to flee Florence is now
The Supreme Court building. How Senate voted on Supreme Court nominees
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Photos: John McCain memorial services, remembrances
Democratic primary voters in New York will soon Voters in New York to settle Nixon, Cuomo contest
John McCain with his wife Cindy by his Sen. John McCain through the years