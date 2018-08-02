WASHINGTON – The National Archives said on Thursday it cannot produce all of the requested White House records on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until late October, but Senate Republicans said they still intend to hold confirmation hearings in September.

Those documents and emails associated with Kavanaugh while he was an associate White House counsel from the George W. Bush Presidential Library are first being reviewed for release by a team of attorneys led by the former president’s personal lawyer.

Democrats protested what they called the Republicans’ rush to confirm Kavanaugh without a complete vetting of his record, and said the Bush team review does not meet the Presidential Records Act or the standards that the GOP itself set for previous nominations.

The National Archives said it would not be able to complete its own review of an estimated 900,000 pages of Kavanaugh’s associate counsel records from 2001 to 2003 by Aug. 15, as requested by Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Instead, it said it might be able to complete the review of the textual records and about 49,000 White House Counsel emails from Kavanaugh totaling roughly 300,000 pages “by approximately August 20,” Archives general counsel Gary Stern wrote Grassley on Thursday.

Stern added that Archives staffers “currently expect to be able to complete the remaining 600,000 pages by the end of October.”

Instead, Grassley and Senate Republicans are relying on records that have been pre-screened by 50 lawyers led by attorney Bill Burck, who is acting at Bush’s personal lawyer – a screening that Democrats said was unprecedented.

Burck has gone through 125,035 pages of Kavanaugh records and turned them over to the Judiciary Committee, the Washington Post reported.

And that doesn’t include the more than a million pages of documents that Democrats are demanding from Kavanaugh’s time as Bush’s staff secretary from 2003 to 2006, which Republicans. who control the confirmation process. are refusing to request from the archive.

Grassley, at a news conference, said he still expects to stay on track to hold the two- to three-day Judiciary Committee hearings to question the nominee in September in a bid to confirm Kavanaugh before the court convenes on Oct. 1.

Grassley and other Republicans charge that Democrats are trying to delay the confirmation process and that most have already said they will vote against Kavanaugh so they don’t need the records to make up their minds.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “This unprecedented process appears to be designed intentionally by Republicans to deny the Senate and the American people the information they need to evaluate this critically important nomination.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), a veteran of 19 Supreme Court nominations, said National Archives’ professional archivists have reviewed and provided every nominees’ White House records to the committee as required by statute since the mid-1970s.

He said if Senate Republicans sideline the nonpartisan process and rely on Bush’s lawyers to select documents from just two of Kavanaugh’s five years at the White House, “it will mark the most partisan and incomplete vetting of a Supreme Court nominee in my memory.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed Democrats demands for Kavanaugh's presidential staff secretary papers, calling them the "least important" documents.

"We want a thorough evaluation. We've asked for that," she said. "But we don’t want a taxpayer-funded fishing expedition."