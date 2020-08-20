TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
NewsNation

Bottoms invokes Rep. Lewis' legacy, urges voting

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is among several women who were considered potential running mates for Biden to address the DNC.

By The Associated Press
Print

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms invoked the legacy of civil rights icon John Lewis as she encouraged people to vote.

“Congressman Lewis would not be silenced, and neither can we,” Bottoms said Thursday at the Democratic National Convention. “We cannot wait for some other time, some other place, some other heroes.”

Lewis represented the Atlanta area in Congress for decades. He was among a group of freedom riders who were beaten by Alabama State Police on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965.

Before he died of cancer in July, he published an essay encouraging people to exercise their right to vote.

Bottoms said Lewis was a “God-fearing man who did what he could to fulfill the as-of-yet-unfulfilled promise of America.”

And she urged others to live up to his call.

“We must register and we must vote,” Bottoms said

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of Election coverage: Wrapup of DNC day 3
Kamala Harris has made history as the first Harris accepts vice presidential nomination
Former President Barack Obama warned Wednesday night that Obama: 'Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't.'
Hillary Clinton's DNC address
Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says Joe Biden Warren: Biden has 'some really good plans'
Jill Biden described Jill Biden: America's classrooms 'will ring out with laughter and possibility once again.'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search