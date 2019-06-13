TODAY'S PAPER
Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway at the Conservative

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway at the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Md. on Feb. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MIKE THEILER

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — A federal watchdog agency is recommending that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeatedly violating a law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel says Conway is a "repeat offender" of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media. The office is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to $1,000.

Conway has been an unwavering defender of President Donald Trump on cable news. Trump has praised her for her "success" in her career.

