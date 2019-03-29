TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Worker's boss said demons were causing marital problems

By The Associated Press
HAZARD, Ky. — A Kentucky motel clerk says his manager told him he had demons that were causing his marital problems, and would have to undergo a process akin to an exorcism at her church.

News outlets report Jason Fields is suing Hampton Inn & Suites and Sharon Lindon, saying he had to quit after being subjected to religious discrimination and harassment.

Fields says Lindon provided a packet of invasive questions about his religious beliefs and sex life. One question asked if he belonged to a cult, listing "Mormons," ''Native religions," Buddhism and Islam as examples.

Fields say Lindon punished him and brought church members to pray for him in the lobby when he didn't turn the form in.

Hampton Inn's statement says they oppose discrimination and will investigate.

