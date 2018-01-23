TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Overcast 55° Good Morning
NewsNation

Shooting at Kentucky high school, governor says

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BENTON, Ky. - One person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky, authorities said.

It happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin said in a tweet.

A shooting suspect was in custody, Bevin said and police later said the school, which was on lockdown, had been secured.

The FBI said it was working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

President Donald Trump speaks to world leaders at 13 moments that tell the story of Trump's first year
The U.S. Senate passed a temporary spending bill Senate votes 81-18 to reopen government
Alison Brown, 9, catches snow flakes on her Snowy scenes from across the U.S.
A frozen Niagara Falls is seen in views Niagara Falls becomes icy wonderland
Speaking with Cheddar on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, Inside Hawaii's false ballistic missile alert
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017