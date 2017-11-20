TODAY'S PAPER
Alternative Keystone XL route approved in Nebraska

President Donald Trump previously issued a federal permit allowing for the project. Monday's decision could still be challenged in court.

The Keystone Steele City pumping station, which the

The Keystone Steele City pumping station, which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb., on Nov. 3, 2015. Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

By The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. - The Latest on Nebraska regulators deciding whether to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline through the state (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A Nebraska commission has approved an alternative Keystone XL route through the state, removing the last regulatory hurdle to the $8 billion oil pipeline project.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission voted on the long-delayed project Monday, though the decision could still be challenged in court. The commission was forbidden by law from considering a recent oil spill on the existing Keystone pipeline in its decision.

The alternative route would run farther north than the originally proposed route.

TransCanada Corp.'s plan to build a nearly 1,200-mile pipeline faces intense opposition from environmental groups, Native American tribes and some landowners.

Business groups and some unions support the project as a way to create jobs. President Donald Trump issued a federal permit allowing for the project in March, reversing President Barack Obama administration's rejection of it.

