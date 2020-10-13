TODAY'S PAPER
NewsNation

FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during a news conference

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during a news conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. on Feb. 2, 2019. Credit: AP/Steve Helber

By The Associated Press
Print

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing in Michigan.

Special Agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that led to six men being arrested and charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Seven other men face state terrorism charges.

Trask did not name Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, during his testimony in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids. He said members of anti-government groups from multiple states attended the meeting.

"They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders," Trask said. He said the people at the meeting were unhappy with the governors’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trask did not discuss further planning aimed at Northam.

By The Associated Press

