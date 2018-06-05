TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
61° Good Morning
NewsNation

Officials: Man set kitchen on fire to force roommate to move

City and state officials said Monday that police and firefighters responded to the South Portland home to investigate a reported fire.

By The Associated Press
Print

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine authorities say a South Portland man set his kitchen on fire in an attempt to force his roommate to move out.

City and state officials said Monday that police and firefighters responded to the South Portland home to investigate a reported fire Sunday night. The Portland Press Herald reports the 52-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with arson Monday.

Fire Marshal's Office spokesman Sgt. Ken Grimes reports the man lighted a small fire on his kitchen table in an effort to force his roommate to move out. The roommate fled the house as the fire was happening and is unharmed.

Grimes says arson carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9694928f) 27 incredible photos from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption
White House Press Secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders said White House: Trump not defending Barr's comments
Water rushes through Main Street in Ellicott City, Photos: Devastating flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland
Residents and members of the media are silhouetted See stunning images from around the world
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko turned up at a Ukraine faked death of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko
Sen. John F. Kennedy speaks at the Long Photos: Recalling JFK, born 101 years ago today