Kitten survives 30-mile ride in a car subframe

In image provided by D. Scott Bourne, a kitten is trapped in the undercarriage of car at an auto repair shop in Frankfort, Ky. on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A 9-week-old kitten survived a 30-mile trip trapped in the frame of a car.

Auto repair shop owner Scott Bourne says the driver heard a noise coming from under his car when he left Lexington on Wednesday morning but didn't know what it was. Later that day, the driver stopped at a Hardee's in Frankfort and found the kitten.

Bourne's repair shop, Midas of Frankfort, is next door to the Hardee's. Bourne says technicians had to drop out the subframe, and took about 20 minutes using soap to free the kitten.

He named her Marigold, a variation of the name given to King Midas' daughter in a book by Nathaniel Hawthorne.

A veterinarian says Marigold is healthy. A longtime customer of Bourne's has volunteered to adopt her.

