Source: Jared Kushner questioned by Mueller's team about Flynn

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens as

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting, Sept. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators about former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

That's according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The person said the questioning of Kushner took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory.

The person said multiple White House witnesses have been asked about their knowledge of Flynn, who was forced to resign from the White House in February after officials concluded he had misled them about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

