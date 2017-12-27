TODAY'S PAPER
Lake-effect storm drops 5 feet of snow on upstate New York

By The Associated Press
BOYLSTON, N.Y. - Officials in communities near Lake Ontario's eastern end are asking residents to avoid driving on local roads so crews can remove up to 5 feet of snow that has fallen since Christmas Day.

Heavy, lake-effect snow is being blamed for causing crashes and stranding vehicles in the Oswego County town of Boylston, in the Tug Hill Plateau about 40 miles (64 kilometers)north of Syracuse.

Town officials say people should stay off local roads until noon Wednesday so plow drivers can make traveling safer.

The National Weather Service says the neighboring town of Redfield has received 62 inches of snow from the latest round of lake-effect storms.

Officials in the nearby city of Oswego, buried under 3 feet of snow, are also asking drivers to stay off the roads Wednesday.

