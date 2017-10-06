A gunman in a high-rise hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017, killing 58 and injuring 489 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. See photos of the victims.

(Credit: Newsday) (Credit: Newsday) The 58 victims killed on Oct. 1, 2017, by gunman Stephen Paddock.were public servants, teachers, athletes and much more.

Austin Meyer (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Austin Meyer, 24, of Reno, Nev., went to Las Vegas after his fiancee, Dana Getreu, surprised him with tickets to the country music festival to celebrate his 24th birthday. Meyer was a student at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno.

Brett Schwanbeck (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Brett Schwanbeck, 61, Bullhead City, Ariz., was always the one relatives turned to. A niece, Carla Van Hoosen, recalled how Schwanbek helped her when the taillights on her car went out late at night after a family funeral.

Carrie Parsons (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Carrie Parsons, 31, of Seattle, was a huge fan of country music singer Eric Church and, as he played at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, she stood near the stage and took a selfie. She posted the photograph on Facebook, adding the message: "Night made!"

Tara Roe (Credit: Twitter) (Credit: Twitter) Tara Roe, 34, Okotoks, Alberta, Can., who lived with her family in Okotoks, near Calgary, Canada, worked as an education assistant and model.

Victor Link (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Victor Link, 55, Shafter, Ca., It was a running joke at the office that if you needed Victor Link at a weekend meeting, you better ask a year in advance. Link loved music, especially country, and he would travel all over California with his wife, Lynn, to festivals every month, said Andrew Soss, his former boss and friend. Link was always going somewhere, doing something, he said.

Pati Mestas (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Pati Mestas, 67, Menifee, Ca., Pati Mestas loved Jason Aldean, so when he started performing Sunday night she left her friend Dana to move to the front of the stage. Dana made it out alive, friend Isa Bahu said. Mestas, originally from Pomona, Calif., did not. She was hospitalized in critical condition and died Tuesday.

Christiana Duarte (Credit: Courtesy of Nannette Meyers) (Credit: Courtesy of Nannette Meyers) Christiana "Chrissy" Duarte, 22, of Redondo Beach, Calif., had just taken her first job as a fan service associate, working in marketing for the Los Angeles Kings after graduating from the University of Arizona. She was the only daughter in a well-known Los Angeles family. Her father, Michael Duarte, is a deputy district attorney, and her older brother, also Michael, is a prospect for the Chicago White Sox baseball team. The Los Angeles Kings will honor Duarte when they open their season Thursday night at Staples Center.

Kurt von Tillow (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Kurt von Tillow, 55, of Cameron Park, Calif., was the "most patriotic person you've ever met," brother-in-law Mark Carson told KCRA-TV in Sacramento, Calif. Von Tillow was at Sunday's concert with his wife, daughter and son-in law, sister and niece, the station reported. The sister and niece were injured and expected to survive, while the other three relatives were unharmed. Von Tillow likely was smiling and enjoying the music with his family, sipping on a Coors Light and decked out in red, white and blue, Carson said.

Candace Bowers (Credit: Courtesy of Candace Bowers' family) (Credit: Courtesy of Candace Bowers' family) Candace Bowers, 40, of Garden Grove, Calif., second from right, is seen with her three children. She overcame many challenges in her life. Her mother died when she was a young girl. She raised her two children as a single mother.

Rocio Guillen (Credit: AP/Facebook) (Credit: AP/Facebook) Californian Rocio Guillen was a mother of four — two older boys, and two babies ages 18 months and two months. Guillen, 40, was fatally shot in the hail of bullets at the Route 91 music festival, according to a statement on a website raising donations for her family. "She was a hard worker," Marcus Guillen told KNBC in Los Angeles. "She was a fighter, a great mother. Guillen worked as an assistant general manager at a pizza restaurant, and went to Katella High school in Anaheim.

Christopher Hazencomb (Credit: Nikki Torres) (Credit: Nikki Torres) Christopher Hazencomb, 44, of Camarillo, Calif., was among the victims of the concert shooting. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nikki Torres, 36, added a photo to Facebook. The picture showed a broad-shouldered man towering above Torres' two young sons, their small hands clasped with his at either side. The caption read, "Love you."

Carly Kreibaum (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Carly Kreibaum, 33, of Sutherland, Iowa, with a population of fewer than 620 people, went to bustling Las Vegas with friends. The Sioux City Journal reported that Kreibaum attended the concert with two friends who said they got separated but saw Kreibaum get shot. Kreibaum was a mother of two and a Sibley native who graduated from Sibley-Ocheyedan High School. She later attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. The Sutherland Church of Christ has set up a bank account for donations to her husband and children.

Brian Fraser (Credit: AP/Facebook) (Credit: AP/Facebook) Brian Fraser, a father of four, was moving toward the stage in anticipation of Jason Aldean playing his favorite song, "Dirt Road Anthem," when gunshots rang out. While others around him ducked for safety, Fraser looked around to try to spot where the shots were coming from, so that he could shield his wife. He died doing just that, his son, Nick Arellano, said. Fraser married his wife, Stephanie, 11 years ago, adopting Arellano and one of her other children.The couple had two more children together, now ages 4 and 10. The family lives in La Palma, Calif. He worked as vice president of sales for a mortgage company and mentored fellow loan officers around the country.

Keri Lynn Galvan (Credit: AP/Facebook) (Credit: AP/Facebook) Keri Lynn Galvan, 31, of Thousand Oaks, California, leaves behind three children, ages 10, 4 and 2, her family said. She died despite resusciation efforts by husband Justin Galvin, a former Marine and Iraq war veteran, as bullets flew around them, relatives said. Galvan works at a steakhouse, friends confirmed to the Washington Post. “Her days started and ended with doing everything in her power to be a wonderful mother,” her sister Lindsey Poole said in a GoFundMe page to pay for the children’s education.

Lisa Patterson (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Lisa Patterson, 46, of Lomita, California, was a mother of three who, along with her husband, was a “constant presence” in a girls’ softball league, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a friend for her memorial. Patterson’s husband, Robert, told Fox 5 Vegas during a vigil Tuesday that he and his wife of more than 30 years visited Las Vegas often. His wife was active in their church, he said. “We liked the atmosphere of Vegas, so a lot of times when we took a vacation, it was to Las Vegas,” the widower said.

Nicol Kimura (Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Miller) (Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Miller) Nicol Kimura, 38, made up a term to describe her tightknit group of friends and their families - “framily,” which went to the concert together, friends said. Kimura, of Placentia, California, worked for the Orange County tax collection department and was in love with her dog Sadie, shown on her Facebook page sleeping, in Santa costume and tongue hanging out. “She was happy 99 percent of the time,” Ryan Miller, a friend, told the Washington Post. “You just couldn’t help but laugh when she laughed, and you couldn’t help but smile with her.”

Andrea Castilla (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Andrea Castilla, a Sephora employee and dental assistant, was on a trip celebrating her 28th birthday when she was shot in the head, her aunt Marina Parker wrote on a GoFundMe page for memorial expenses. The California woman’s boyfriend, her sister and her sister’s fiance carried her out of the concert arena, shielding her with their bodies as they dodged bullets and lifted her over a fence, Parker wrote. Eventually, a truck driver took them to the hospital, where officials mistakenly confused Castilla with another victim and told the family she was in surgery, the aunt said. But she was already dead. On her Facebook page, Castilla, of Huntington Beach, appeared to be a lover of dogs, selfies and sayings. One favorite life lesson noted that material things were not important: “It’s about our hearts and who they beat for.”

Jordyn Rivera (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Jordyn Rivera, 21, of La Verne, California, was a fourth-year student in the the healthcare management program at the California State University’s San Bernadino campus, where the president Tomas Morales said he had gotten to know her last summer in London during her abroad program. “As one of her faculty members noted, we will remember and treasure her for her warmth, optimism, energy, and kindness,” Morales wrote in a Facebook post. Her sorority, Eta Sigma Gamma, described Rivera as a “beautiful soul” in a GoFundMe page for her funeral: “Leaving nothing to chance, Jordyn made sure that her passionate heart guided and led all of the people that she cared about in her life.”

Denise Cohen (Credit: AP/Courtesy of Jeff Rees) (Credit: AP/Courtesy of Jeff Rees) Denise Cohen, 58, a huge country music fan, and her boyfriend Derrick “Bo” Taylor, 56, a California State corrections lieutenant, had dated on and off over the years. The California couple died on their final evening together. Cohen’s family remembers the Santa Barbara woman as someone who loved to laugh and was posting social media updates leading up to Jason Aldean’s performance that night, including a photo of herself wearing a big smile, a cowboy straw hat with a heart brooch and American flag apparel. “We joke that Denise loved to travel light and live life to the largest,” her sister-in-law Kelli Gentile told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Taylor, a 29-year officer from Oxnard, led inmates in fighting wildfires. He was a commander at the state corrections’ Ventura Conservation Camp, which houses firefighting inmates. On the department’s website, friends and colleaugues from Taylor’s various assignments described him as a well liked leader who believed in rehabilitation. One called him “ a man of integrity who treasured family.”

Derrick "Bo" Taylor (Credit: AP/California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) (Credit: AP/California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) Derrick "Bo" Taylor, 56, and his girlfriend Denise Cohen, 58, both died at the Las Vegas concert. Taylor was a lieutenant in the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation. He worked as a commander at the Ventura Conservation Camp, which houses inmates that help California fight wildfires.

Jennifer Topaz Irvine (Credit: AP/Courtesy of Kyle Kraska) (Credit: AP/Courtesy of Kyle Kraska) Jennifer T. Irvine, 42, a lawyer in San Diego, owned a boutique firm where she practiced criminal and family law, according to her publicist Jay Jones. Her law firm’s website describes her as a “tenacious litigator.” Outside of court, she led an active life: achieving a black-belt in taekwondo practicing hot yoga, and being an avid snowboarder. A longtime friend who spoke to the San Diego Union-Tribune described her as “smart, friendly and bubbly.”

Carrie Barnette (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Carrie Barnette, 34, a decadelong Disney employee, was “beloved by her friends and colleagues,” according to the company’s chairman and CEO, Robert Iger. Her mother, Mavis Barnette, said Carrie was celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday when she was shot in the chest, according to the Los Angeles Times. She died before she could get to the hospital, her mother said. “Beautiful child; she was my firstborn,” Mavis Barnette said. “She was always generous and helping everybody in every way. She loved her nieces and nephews and her sister and brother.” Carrie, of Riverside, California, worked in food services — a job she loved, her mother said. Friend Nicole Johnson said she would miss Carrie “greatly.” “She was the kind of friend that everybody would want in their life,” Johnson said. “She was vivacious, caring, funny, sweet, energetic, creative, loyal, thoughtful, giving and full of life.”

Jennifer Parks (Credit: Richard McCarthy) (Credit: Richard McCarthy) Jennifer Parks, 35, of Lancaster, California, was married mother of two who was a kindergarten teacher and volleyball coach. “She was truly one of the most loving people you could ever hope to meet,” said Steven McCarthy, her husband’s uncle, who spoke to CNN. “She always went out of her way to help anybody.” Her employer, the Westside Union School District, said in a statement, according to The New York Times, that she’ll be remembered for her “sense of humor, her passion for her work, her devotion to her students, and her commitment to continuing her own learning and to taking on whatever new projects came her way.” Her aunt Rhonda Boyle said: “She had a heart of gold.”

Christopher Roybal (Credit: Family photo) (Credit: Family photo) Christopher Roybal, 28, was a combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan and most recently worked at Crunch Fitness in Corona and Riverside, California. He had recently moved to open franchises in Colorado Springs. “He is a guy that could always put a smile on your face after all the stuff he had been through,” said David Harman, who founded the gym’s parent company. “As far as responsibility and discipline and work ethic, there wasn’t any question about him coming on board with us,” said Harman, who has known Roybal for about 4 years. “He was a good, hard worker, a grinder.”

Hannah Ahlers (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Hannah Ahlers, 35, a married mother of three from Murrieta, California, was an avid outdoorswoman who enjoyed skydiving. “She was possibly one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen, with a heart to match,” Sunni Almond told the Los Angeles Times. “She never came across with the diva mentality she easily could have had. She was a devoted mother and wife.” She studied at Crafton Hills College and went to Redlands East Valley High School, the paper said.

Dana Gardner (Credit: Courtesy of San Bernardino County) (Credit: Courtesy of San Bernardino County) Dana Gardner, 52, of Grand Terrace, California, was a deputy recorder for San Bernardino County, according to the San Bernardino Sun. County official Bob Dutton told the paper Gardner was a “dedicated public servant” described as a “go-to” person. She started working for the county on Aug. 26, 1991, as a document clerk and in 2015 as deputy recorder. “She had a lot of knowledge,” Dutton said. “She was a great employee.”

Stacee Etcheber (Credit: AP/Facebook) (Credit: AP/Facebook) Stacee Etcheber, 50, of Novata, California, was a hairdresser who was married to a San Francisco police officer. “Stacee was a wonderful, caring wife, mother, and daughter. She will be terribly missed,” San Francisco Police Officers Association President Martin Halloran said in a statement, according to CNN. Al Etcheber, her brother-in-law, described her like this: “Just a loving wife, a great mother. She’s tough as nails and just the salt of the earth.”

Dorene Anderson (Credit: Courtesy of John Anderson) (Credit: Courtesy of John Anderson) Dorene Anderson, a married stay-at-home mother in Anchorage, Alaska, had a passion for ice hockey, recently serving as treasurer of the nonprofit “Cowbell Crew,” which supports youth leagues, according to the Alaska Dispatch News. Marie English, a member of the group, described Anderson as “just an all-around wonderful Alaskan,” adding: “She was friendly to everybody. She had a heart of gold.” D.J. Fauske, a longtime friend wrote on Facebook, according to the paper: “Dorene Anderson was a saint of person. I’ve watched her daughters grow up to become amazing women and I know they will continue their mom’s lasting legacy.”

Calla Medig (Credit: AP/Facebook) (Credit: AP/Facebook) Calla Medig, of Jasper, Alberta, Canada, was a waitress at Moxie’s restaurant in west Edmonton. Co-workers told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that Medig a kindhearted young woman with a beaming smile. “Calla was among the kindest and warmhearted, beautiful souls I have ever had the pleasure to know,” Bailey Huebner, Medig’s former co-worker wrote on Facebook. “Her smile made such a positive impact on my life.”

Melissa Ramirez (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Melissa Ramirez, 26, lived in Littlerock, California, and worked at a car insurance company, according to The New York Times. A 2014 graduate of California State University at Bakersfield, she loved country music.

Heather Alvarado (Credit: Cedar City Fire Department) (Credit: Cedar City Fire Department) Heather Alvarado, 35, was a married mother of three from Cedar City, Utah. “It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Heather Warino Alvarado, wife of Cedar City firefighter Albert Alvarado,” Sgt. Jerry Womack, a spokesman for the police department in Cedar City, Utah, said in a statement to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Kelsey Meadows (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Kelsey Meadows, 27, was a substitute teacher from Taft, California. According to the Bakersfield Californian, family friend Kim Perry wrote on social media, “My heart is broken and I am at a loss for words. Kelsey Meadows May you Rest In Peace pretty girl. You will be deeply missed. Love and prayers for you and the entire Meadows family.”

Steven Berger. (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Steven Berger, a financial adviser who lived in Shorewood, Minnesota, and was a native of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, had been attending Sunday night's concert with his roommate and other friends. A fan of country music, Berger had been celebrating his 44th birthday with the Las Vegas trip. His mother Mary says Steven's roommate saw him get shot and fall, but was prevented from getting to him as people were herded out of the venue. Steven's father, Richard Berger, said the family was notified by the coroner's office in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon that he had died. "He's our only son," Berger said, choking up. "It's terrible. At least now we know. Now we got busy things to do with three grandchildren." A father of three children, ages 15, 11 and 8, Steven loved his family, his mother said.

Austin Davis (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Austin Davis, 29, a pipefitter from Riverside, California, went with a friend Thomas Day Jr., of Riverside, to the concert, where they were shot. Davis’ family and girlfriend Aubree Hennigan, rushed to Las Vegas to find him, and Hennigan posted photos of her “missing” boyfriend on her Facebook page. “My everything.... Please come home to us,” Hennigan wrote above a video of Davis smiling after being caught engrossed in his smartphone. Davis and Day, 54, a homebuilder from Riverside, were both killed.

Bill Wolfe Jr. (Credit: AP/Dave Huh) (Credit: AP/Dave Huh) Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife, Robyn, were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred. Wolfe coached an elementary school wrestling team and a Little League team in Shippensburg, his hometown. As an engineer, Wolfe spent several years working on major projects for a central Pennsylvania engineering firm. There, a colleague remembered him as being personable, easy to work with and a devoted Christian. Company owner Carl Bert said Wolfe was a close friend and "a class act in every way."

Michelle Vo (Credit: Family photo) (Credit: Family photo) Michelle Vo, 32, went by herself to the concert but did not die alone.

The upbeat life insurance agent bonded at the show with Kody Robertson, also 32, an auto parts salesman from Columbus, Ohio, as they chatted about beer, country music bands and their mutual love of golf, according to The Washington Post. The two were just a couple feet apart when a bullet struck Vo in the chest and she collapsed, Robertson told the newspaper. He covered her with his body, and then with his friends, placed Vo in a pickup truck taking the wounded to a hospital. Robertson said he rushed back to the concert field to help other shooting victims and eventually retrieved Vo’s cellphone and purse. In a GoFundMe page, Vo’s brother-in-law, Paul Warren, said that “true to Michelle’s style, she prepared for this very unlikely event” and made sure her loved ones knew she wanted a her memorial service in which people would hug, laugh and share stories celebrating her life. She also wanted her ashes spread on beaches around the world, Warren told The Arizona Republic. “Every good deed we do,” Warren wrote on GoFundMe, “we do it a little easier because Michelle taught us how.”

Erick Silva (Credit: Family photo) (Credit: Family photo) Erick Silva, 21, was one of the first people to guide concertgoers to safety after the barrage of bullets started. That’s what he was doing when a high-caliber bullet killed him, his employer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. One of Silva’s friends, Martin Adrian Marin Jr., told The Associated Press that Silva sent heartwarming texts almost daily. “I want to wish you a lovely and productive day,” Silva texted Marin the morning of the massacre. “Just know that I am always here.” Marin said he is keeping Silva’s last text forever, saying, “He was always so sweet and generous and caring.”

Brennan Stewart (Credit: Courtesy of Gia Iantuono) (Credit: Courtesy of Gia Iantuono) Brennan Stewart, 30, had a passion for music, so it's no surprise that the Las Vegas resident spent his final evening at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival with his girlfriend, Gia Iantuono.

Cameron Robinson (Credit: Trina Gray) (Credit: Trina Gray) Cameron Robinson, 28, lived in St. George, Utah, and drove to Las Vegas, where he worked as a legal records specialist for the city, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was shot in the neck as he attended the concert with his boyfriend, his family said. Robinson’s sister Meghan Ervin posted a photo of him with a pug in his arms, saying she was “numb. “I honestly feel lost,” she wrote. “He was so happy and an amazing man in his life! I will never understand this.. why him.”

Jack Beaton (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Jack Beaton, 54, of Bakersfield, California, was at the country music festival with his wife when the shooting occurred. Once the couple realized the firecracker sounds were bullets, Jack Beaton told his wife to “get down” and laid on top of her. He said, “I love you, Laurie.” She said, “I love you, Jack.” And then “he took a bullet” to save his wife’s life.

Jordan McIldoon (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Jordan McIldoon, 23, was a mechanic from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, who was visiting Las Vegas with his girlfriend. His parents described him on CBC News in Canada as outdoorsy and about to begin trade school.

John Phippen (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) John Phippen, 56, of Santa Clarita, California, was born in New York and later moved to the Golden State. He was the owner of JP Specialties, a home remodeling company in Santa Clarita.

Charleston Hartfield (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Las Vegas Police Officer Charleston Hartfield, 34, was off-duty when he attended the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. He was one of many law enforcement officers who went to the country music concert. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hartfield was a military veteran and coached youth football.

Laura Shipp (Credit: AP/Facebook) (Credit: AP/Facebook) Laura Shipp, 50, a single mom, had moved from California to Las Vegas some years ago and worked for a heating and air condition company, her brother Steve Shipp told the Los Angeles Times. She and her son Corey, 23, were so close that they were going to buy a house together, he said: “He looked out for her and she looked out for him.” They went to the concert together. But in the chaos during the shooting, Shipp got separated from her son — who was holding all her identification. That made it harder for her son to find her but ultimately he learned she was killed.

Rhonda LeRocque (Credit: Family Photo) (Credit: Family Photo) Rhonda LeRocque, 42, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival with her husband and their 6-year-old daughter. LeRocque's daughter was taken back to their hotel before the shooting occurred. Priscilla Champagne, LeRocque's mother, says LeRocque's husband, Jason, was next to her when she fell. He had thought she was ducking but she did not get up. Champagne says LeRocque a kindhearted woman with a "beautiful life" who loved cooking, music and her family. She worked at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, office of the design company IDEO.

Bailey Schweitzer (Credit: AP/Courtesy of Makenzie Hollar) (Credit: AP/Courtesy of Makenzie Hollar) Bailey Schweitzer is seen in her high school senior portrait. Bailey Schweitzer, 20, was a receptionist at Infinity Communications and Consulting in Bakersfield, California. The company released a statement mourning the loss of Schweitzer, who was always the ray of sunshine.

Thomas Day Jr. (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Thomas Day Jr., 54, a homebuilder from Riverside, California, was with his friend Austin Davis, who also was killed at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

​​​​​​​Angela Gomez (Credit: Courtesy of Lupe Avila) (Credit: Courtesy of Lupe Avila) Angela Gomez, 20, was a Riverside native who left a lasting impact on her high school classmates and teachers. She graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High School in 2015 and attended classes at Riverside Community College.

Sandy Casey (Credit: AP/Manhattan Beach Unified School District) (Credit: AP/Manhattan Beach Unified School District) Special education teacher Sandy Casey was identified as one of the victims by Manhattan Beach Unified School District in Southern California. Christopher Willemse, her fiance, held Casey on Sunday night as she died from a fatal gunshot to her lower back at the country music festival in Las Vegas.

Jessica Klymchuk (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) Jessica Klymchuk, 28, was a mother of four who lived the northwestern Alberta town of Valleyview, Canada, where she worked as an educational assistant, librarian and bus driver at an area Catholic school. St. Stephen's School was planning a candlelight vigil for her on Tuesday evening. A family friend has set up a crowdfunding page to support Klymchuk's children. "Jessica was an amazing mother who worked to provide her children with as best a life as she could," Noella Marie wrote on the GoFundMe page, adding Klymchuk was engaged to the "love of her life," Brent Irla.

Denise Salmon Burditus (Credit: Facebook) (Credit: Facebook) While the sun was still shining Sunday at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Denise Salmon Burditus posted a photo on Facebook of herself and her husband, Tony, standing in front of the stage, smiling broadly. Later, after news of the massacre spread, a friend asked simply: "Are you two ok????" Burditus never replied. MetroNews, a West Virginia-based radio network, reported that Tony Burditus wrote on his Facebook page that his wife was among the victims. "It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting," Tony Burditus wrote. "Denise passed in my arms. I LOVE YOU BABE."

Susan Smith (Credit: Simi Valley Unified School District) (Credit: Simi Valley Unified School District) Susan Smith, the office manager at Vista Fundamental Elementary School in Simi Valley, California, was killed at the concert, said Jake Finch, a spokeswoman for the Simi Valley School District. Smith, 53, was a big country music fan, and had been attending the concert with friends when she was shot, Finch said.

Quinton Robbins (Credit: Family Photo) (Credit: Family Photo) Quinton Robbins, 20, from Henderson, Nevada, was among the victims in Las Vegas. When Robbins first clutched his chest, his girlfriend thought something was wrong with his sugar levels, she told his grandmother. They were on a date at the Jason Aldean concert. They hadn’t been together for very long, but she knew he had diabetes and thought he might need his insulin. She didn’t yet realize that a bullet had torn through his body.

Lisa Romero-Muniz (Credit: Family Photo) (Credit: Family Photo) Lisa Romero-Muniz, 42, who was killed at the Las Vegas music festival, was a discipline secretary at Miyamura High School in New Mexico, relatives confirmed. Mike Hyatt, superintendent of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools, said in a statement that Lisa Romero-Muniz was "an incredibly loving and sincere friend, mentor, and advocate for students." The wife, mother and grandmother was "outgoing, kind and considerate," Hyatt said.

Rachael Parker (Credit: Manhattan Beach Police Department) (Credit: Manhattan Beach Police Department) Rachael Parker, a police records technician from California, was among four Manhattan Beach Police Department employees who were attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival while off-duty. She was shot and died at the hospital. Another suffered minor injuries. "She was employed with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years and will be greatly missed," the department said in a statement.

Neysa Tonks (Credit: GoFundMe) (Credit: GoFundMe) Neysa Tonks was among the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas. A GoFundMe page set up for her says, "She has always been there for her community in time of need, and now we would like to do the same for her . Please join us in remembering her and supporting her 3 boys. This has been set up by Technologent, on behalf of her family, to be used as a vessel of financial support for the funeral and her three boys during this difficult time."

Adrian Murfitt (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Commercial fisherman Adrian Murfitt, 35, of Anchorage, Alaska, was attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival when he was shot. His sister, Shannon Gothard, said the family heard from one of Murfitt's friends who was with him when he died, though they haven't received official confirmation about his death. She described Murfitt as a man with a hearty laugh and a former competitive hockey player who still dabbled in the game. "His whole life was always around hockey," she said. After graduating from high school, he became a fisherman, picking up odd jobs in the offseason. He had just come off an extremely successful fishing season when he made the trip to Las Vegas with some good friends, Gothard said. Her brother "was happy to pay some things off and had made some really good money and decided to go out and celebrate and go to the concert and treat himself to something nice and fun," she said.