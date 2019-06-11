TODAY'S PAPER
House authorizes lawsuits agains Barr, McGahn

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks to the media at the Capitol on June 4. Photo Credit: EPA / Jim Lo Scalzo

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The House has approved a resolution that will make it easier to file lawsuits against the Trump administration when officials defy subpoenas.

The legislation passed 229-191, along party lines.

It empowers Democrats to take legal action to enforce subpoenas against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn. It also allows committee chairmen to take future legal action without a vote of the full House, as long as they have approval from a bipartisan group of House leaders.

Tuesday's vote reflects an evolving strategy for Democrats, who have moved toward lawsuits and away from criminal contempt as they investigate President Donald Trump and his administration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats "need answers on the questions left unanswered" by special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report.

By The Associated Press

