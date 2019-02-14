WASHINGTON — The Senate and House prepared to vote Thursday on compromise legislation to fund agencies to avert another government shutdown with the hope that President Donald Trump will sign it, even though it gives him much less than he asked for a border wall.

Trump has signaled he likely will approve the legislation, but the president said he would first search for “land mines” in the 1,159-page package of spending bills finished late Wednesday for seven unfunded agencies whose funding runs out at midnight Friday.

The bill includes $1.375 billion for 55 miles of border fencing, far less than the $5.7 billion Trump demanded and short of the $1.6 billion Democrats offered before he rejected that deal, resulting in a record 35-day government shutdown.

The Senate is expected to consider and pass the legislation first on Thursday, and the House is expected to pass it Thursday evening, a Democratic congressional aide said. Then it is up to the president to accept the deal, or not.

“This legislation represents a bipartisan compromise and will keep our government open while funding key priorities,” said Rep. Nita Lowey (D-Westchester), who chaired the 17-member bipartisan House and Senate conference committee that negotiated the agreement.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), the Senate Appropriations Committee chairman, said in a statement, “This legislation makes a significant down payment on the border wall and provides a bipartisan path forward to complete the remaining FY19 spending bills.”

The legislation is being panned by left-leaning Democrats and right-leaning Republicans who say it falls short of their positions on border walls and immigration detention policies. Most lawmakers expect it to pass with large majorities in both chambers.

Lowey said the bill bars Trump from using the additional funds for a concrete wall by restricting him to existing styles of border barriers. The bill also provides for a gradual reduction of immigration detentions, additional humanitarian aid and border security technology.

Shelby said the bill provides $22.54 billion in total border security funding, including $1.375 billion for 55 new miles of physical barriers in the most needed areas along the southwest border. Republicans also said it rejected Democratic demands for a cap on immigration beds.

On Wednesday, Trump said, “I don’t want a shutdown. A shutdown would be a terrible thing."

"We have options that most people don't understand," said Trump, alluding to his claim he can redirect taxpayer dollars from other projects for his $5.7 billion border wall.

The legislation provides about $328.6 billion in funding through Sept. 30 for the departments of Homeland Security, Agriculture Commerce, Justice, Interior, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and other agencies.

Included in that funding are a 1.9 percent pay hike for federal workers, overruling Trump’s decision not to give them a raise, Democrats said. It also boosts spending on the 2020 Census by $1 billion, on infrastructure by $1.2 billion and on house programs by $1.3 billion.