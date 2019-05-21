ALBANY — A bill headed toward final legislative approval on Tuesday would allow prosecutors to bring state charges against a U.S. president and his associates who are accused of federal crimes and receive presidential pardons.

The bill is aimed at Republican President Donald Trump, who has talked about pardoning loyal supporters as well as himself amid several investigations into his 2016 campaign, his actions in office, and his development company based in Manhattan.

The bill passed the Senate in May along party lines.

The bill would end a “double-jeopardy loophole” in state law that has prohibited New York prosecutors from charging people with state crimes similar to the federal crimes for which they were pardoned. That act isn't retroactive to Trump allies already convicted of crimes.

“The threatened use of the pardon power in a corrupt way by this president certainly raised an important issue of why New York has a loophole tying its hands,” said Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) who led the effort in the Senate.

With a powerful sponsor in the Assembly in Codes Committee Chairman Joseph Lentol (D-Brooklyn) and the support of Attorney General Letitia James the bill is expected to easily pass the Democrat-led chamber.

The bill seeks to separate a presidential pardon on federal crimes from state crimes.

“While the president has broad power to issue reprieves, pardons and other forms of clemency for federal offenses pursuant … the power does not extend to granting clemency for state offenses,” the bill states.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo supports the principle of the measure, but will want to review details of the bill before committing to sign it into law, said Cuomo spokesman Jason Conwall.

It is the latest of several efforts by New York Democrats to investigate Trump and his associates. The Assembly and Senate are expected to pass a bill this week that will allow Congress access to the Trump’s state tax returns. Trump has refused to release his federal tax returns, which Democrats said are important to determine whether Trump has conflicts of interest between his presidency and his private development company, the Trump Organization.

James is also using state laws to investigate Trump’s company.