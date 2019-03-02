TODAY'S PAPER
Stolen magazine returned to library 50 years later

This 1966 file photo shows The Beatles, from left, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison as they leave London on a trip to North America. Photo Credit: AP

CLEVELAND — An Ohio library says a 1968 copy of Life magazine with the Beatles on the cover has been returned by a borrower who apologized for stealing it as a "kid" and sent $100 to cover late fees.

The Cuyahoga County Public Library says it received the apology this week from someone named Brian, who acknowledged taking it from a suburban Cleveland branch the year it was published.

The library caps late fees at $100, which is good for Brian. The normal fine of 10 cents a day over 50 years would have exceeded $1,800.

Library spokesman Robert Rua says the library is forgiving and thanks Brian for doing the right thing.

A copy of the magazine today fetches around $50 online.

The library expects to put the magazine on display.

