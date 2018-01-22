TODAY'S PAPER
Lindsay Lohan's hockey-playing cousin punched at restaurant

By The Associated Press
BOSTON - A Boston College hockey player who happens to be Lindsay Lohan's cousin is out indefinitely after he was punched at a Boston restaurant and sent to the hospital.

The university said in a statement Sunday that graduate student Kevin Lohan was the victim of an "unprovoked assault."

Police are investigating a report of an assault at a Domino's restaurant at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Lohan's girlfriend told police they were in line when a group of six to eight people began pushing, and one knocked Lohan to the ground with a punch to the face. The suspects fled and Lohan went to the hospital with a jaw injury.

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound defenseman transferred to BC after four years at Michigan.

Lohan, of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, has three assists in 14 games for the Eagles.

