Mike LiPetri concedes to Andrew Garbarino in GOP primary in 2nd Congressional district

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY — Mike LiPetri on Thursday suspended his primary campaign in the 2nd Congressional District, providing a clear path for Andrew Garbarino to become the Republican nominee for the seat long held by Rep. Pete King.

“After thousands of additional absentee ballots were counted over the past twenty-four hours, the time has come today to officially suspend our campaign for Congress,” LiPetri, a Republican state assemblyman from South Farmingdale, announced on his Facebook page Thursday.

“I also want to congratulate our opponent, Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino, for having now officially secured the Republican Party nomination,” LiPetri said. “It is critical that we keep this district in Republican hands.”

There was no immediate comment from Garbarino. On primary night Garbarino had a 60-38% lead, but that only counted early voting and votes cast at polls on Tuesday. The counting of mail-in ballots has been critical this year in this and other races because most voters chose the option that avoided larger crowds at polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On primary night, Babylon Town Board member Jackie Gordon was leading Patricia Maher, a lawyer and activist, in partial results in the Democratic primary for the 2nd congressional district, which includes parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties. Gordon had a 70-26% lead on election night, although counting of thousands of mail-in ballots continued through Thursday.

King (R-Seaford) had endorsed Garbarino, who has served more than eight years in the Assembly’s Republican minority.

King, 75, announced in November that he would retire from the House seat he’s held for nearly three decades.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

