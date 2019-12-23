Nashville police have identified a suspect in a triple-stabbing outside a bar Saturday that killed two men, including Long Island University quarterback Clayton Beathard.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department tweeted shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday they were pursuing arrest warrants for Michael D. Mosley, 23, charging him with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

Police were seeking the public's help locating Mosley.

"The investigation shows that Mosley made unwanted advancements toward a woman inside the bar, who was a friend of the victims. That led to a verbal dispute and then a physical fight once the parties made it outside," police said in a statement. "The investigation shows that Mosley was armed with a sharp object during the fight, which was used to stab the two victims."

Authorities said Beathard, 22, a junior at LIU, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after they were stabbed in a fight outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill at 2:50 a.m. Saturday. A third victim, whom police identified as Alvin Jefferson “A.J.” Bethurum, 21, is recovering from wounds to his arm and eye.

Mosley, who is last known to have lived in Pegram, Tennessee, "is a convicted felon with a violent past. He is considered to be a danger to the community," police said.

Mosley was among four people wanted for questioning who were seen on video surveillance. Two of those people, a man and a woman, have been interviewed, police said. Mosley and another man have not been located, officials said.

Mosley has a long criminal rap sheet, police said. When the stabbings occurred, he had been free on $5,000 bond on charges he attacked a 37-year-old woman at a Walmart store in December 2018, police said.

Some of his previous convictions include two counts of robbery in February 2018; two counts of felony aggravated assault in December 2017 for stabbing a man and cutting a woman in June 2015, and car charges for theft and auto burglary in July 2015, police said.

Beathard, who was 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighed 190 pounds, transferred to LIU in January from Iowa Western Community College. His hometown is Thompson Station, Tennessee.

He appeared in seven games in the fall before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season, according to website for the LIU football team.

Beathard’s teammates described him on social media and in interviews, as a selfless friend who developed a penchant for New York life and culture.

“He loved being here,” said Derick Eugene of Westbury, a junior wide receiver at LIU. “He Loved New York pizza. When I dropped him off at the airport when he went home for Christmas, he said he wanted one more slice.”

Another teammate, Tommy Donovan of North Massapequa, also a quarterback for LIU, described Beathard as “passionate about his family, the Lord and football.”

Beathard comes from a line of football players and country musicians. His grandfather, Bobby Beathard, won four Super Bowls as an NFL general manager and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall in 2018. His older brother, C.J. Beathard, is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He is the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard. His brother, Tucker Beathard, is a country music singer.

Nashville police urge anyone who has information about Mosley’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers 615-742-7463.