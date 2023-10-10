NewsNation/World

London's Luton Airport suspends flights after fire breaks out at one of its parking lots

This image taken from video provided by Molly Bullard, shows...

This image taken from video provided by Molly Bullard, shows a fire that broke out in one of the parking lots at Luton Airport, in Luton, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Luton Airport, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of central London, said that “all flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a car fire that has spread in Terminal Car Park 2.” Credit: AP/Molly Bullard

By The Associated Press

LONDON — An airport in London said all flights have been suspended late Tuesday after a fire broke out in one of its parking lots.

Luton Airport, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of central London, said that “all flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a car fire that has spread in Terminal Car Park 2.”

“Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time," the airport said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Video posted on social media and on British news outlets' websites showed police and fire department vehicles gathered outside a multi-story parking lot which had its top level engulfed in orange flames.

No other details were immediately available.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Drago opening arguments ... LGBTQ hotline ... High school football highlights  Credit: Newsday

Santos indicted ... Israel latest ... Pete Davidson at the Paramount ... High school football highlights

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Drago opening arguments ... LGBTQ hotline ... High school football highlights  Credit: Newsday

Santos indicted ... Israel latest ... Pete Davidson at the Paramount ... High school football highlights

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME