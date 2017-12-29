TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 19° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 19° Good Evening
NewsNation

Police: Multiple people shot at Southern California business

Police are seen at the scene of an

Police are seen at the scene of an active shooting in Long Beach, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Photo Credit: Basileus Zeno via AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Police say multiple people have been shot at a business in Southern California.

Long Beach police say the incident is now over but didn’t elaborate. They received reports of a shooter around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police did not specify what kind of business it is.

Dozens of police officers, including members of a SWAT team, surrounded the building.

It is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people on the southern tip of LA County.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
On Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, President Donald Trump Trump signs $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law
This combination of photos shows, top row from Poll: 2017's top news story is sexual misconduct allegations
A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago
The MacArthur Foundation awarded Sesame Workshop and the 'Sesame Street' wins grant to help children of war
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini