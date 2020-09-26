"Common sense tells us that whoever is elected president in less than 40 days should pick the next Supreme Court Justice who might serve for more than 40 years. Once again, the President seeks to divide the Country. Let’s stop the games. This is serious business." — Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove)

"I strongly support the President’s decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Judge Coney Barrett is a truly outstanding Jurist and human being. My daughter Erin was a student at Notre Dame Law School with Amy Coney and says she was a brilliant student and terrific person. As a fellow Notre Dame graduate and as an American I look forward to Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation and service on the Supreme Court." — Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford)

"Over the next few weeks, the Senate will be considering this nominee for the highest court in the land. This process should be fair and thorough, and I would strongly encourage all Senators to conduct themselves in a manner more responsible than what we've witnessed during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings. We need wise, constitutionalist, non-activists on the bench and this upcoming vote should be based on the nominee's qualifications." — Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley)

"President Trump is nominating a Supreme Court Justice to do what he couldn’t do legislatively — repeal the Affordable Care Act. Millions of Americans will lose their health insurance overnight if the Senate confirms his pick. Ripping away health coverage during this pandemic would be borderline criminal. This is why elections matter, and why we must make our voices heard at the ballot box this November." — Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City)

"It is tragic that Trump will nominate someone who stands for the opposite of everything RBG fought for, including Roe v Wade and the Affordable Care Act. This rushed nomination is hypocritical by the Republican Senate and Donald Trump, and threatens our democracy. In just a few weeks Americans will have the ability to vote and make their own determination as to who should nominate the next Supreme Court Justice, and the values they want to see on the bench." — Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans)

"Judge Barrett strongly criticized the ruling to uphold the Affordable Care Act, claiming that if Justices read the law the way she does, they would "have had to invalidate" the entire health care law … Should Judge Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed, a far-right majority on the court could also turn back the clock on women’s rights and a woman’s right to choose, workers’ rights, voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights, environmental protections and more … I will strongly oppose this nomination." — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

"President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court represents the further degradation of our democracy and the continued politicization of our judiciary. Even if this process had been legitimate, Barrett’s anti-choice views, opposition to the Affordable Care Act, and hostility to immigrant rights and civil rights make her completely unfit to serve on the Supreme Court. I vehemently oppose Barrett’s nomination and will vote against her confirmation." — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)