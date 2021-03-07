Schumer: Nassau, Suffolk will get about $685M from stimulus bill

This story was written and reported by Rachelle Blidner, Tom Brune and Jesse Coburn.

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief and stimulus bill passed in the Senate would send nearly $685 million in combined aid to Nassau and Suffolk county governments, Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said Sunday.

Nassau would receive $397.7 million while Suffolk would get $286.38 million, Schumer said. Other local governments, including towns, villages and school districts, would also receive a cut of the funding, although exact amounts were not available through Schumer's office Sunday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, both Democrats, have advocated strongly for more money from the federal government, saying that cuts to programs and the loss of county jobs are unavoidable without significant federal aid. In Suffolk, the county would have to eliminate 500 full-time jobs, cut law enforcement classes, curtail bus and disability transit services and reduce funding to community clinics, public health agencies and nonprofits if it does not receive more federal funding by July, Bellone has said.

"The robust basket of aid that we have been able to put together and pass yesterday will affect just about every aspect of New York life where there has been trouble," Schumer said at a news conference in Manhattan. "I say to beleaguered New Yorkers, help is on the way."

The relief package the Senate approved Saturday would provide Nassau with nearly quadruple the funding it received from the CARES Act last year — $103 million — while Suffolk would get about $2 million more than the $284.3 million it got in CARES funding. Hempstead Town was the only town in the nation to receive CARES Act funding, and other Long Island municipalities had to make do without additional federal aid while generally seeing higher costs and lower revenue during the pandemic.

The House will take up the Senate version Tuesday, said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). He said he expects the Democratic majority to approve it and send it to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature next week.

About $100 billion of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package would go to New York, according to Schumer, who helped shepherd the deal through Congress in his role as Senate majority leader. That includes $12 billion for schools and $6.5 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, including the Long Island Rail Road.

"It's the most robust relief package to help working families and getting people out of poverty than we've seen probably since the New Deal," Schumer said, referring to the programs enacted by the federal government in the 1930s to pull the country out of the Great Depression.

New York will also get hundreds of millions of dollars for critical infrastructure projects, Amtrak and assistance to the homeless.

Those enhancements will increase the $70 billion for New York public agencies and families sectors in the House bill that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described in a letter to the state’s House delegation last month.

And the two most-noticed measures cut from the bill — a gradual raise in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and the $1.5 million bridge between New York and Ontario — will have relatively little impact on New York.

During the lengthy end to the budget reconciliation process that allowed passage of the second biggest stimulus and relief package, the narrow Democratic majority stuck together despite a 10-hour delay forced by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment insurance.

One of the biggest jolts of direct funding to New York will come from a new $10 billion Critical Infrastructure Projects program to allow states, territories and tribal governments to carry out critical capital projects in response to COVID-19.

The formula for distributing those funds, according to the new measure, likely will bring at least $250 million for New York state and local governments, a Newsday analysis found.

Those dollars will be in addition to the $12.7 billion for the state government and $10.6 billion for county and other local governments for "fiscal recovery" from lost revenue and added expenses, according to the Pelosi letter.

And the legislation adds $200 million to the $1.5 billion for Amtrak nationally to restore full services and end worker furloughs.

New York also will get its share of $510 million for the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program to support homeless services providers across the country for overnight shelter, meals, food banks, and a month’s rental or mortgage assistance and utility payments.

Health care providers in rural areas of New York will be able to tap into a newly added $8.5 billion in funds in the Provider Relief Program.

New Yorkers will also benefit from a measure making all coronavirus-related student loan relief tax-free and expands the Employee Retention Tax Credit to new startup companies and the hardest-hit businesses weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it will help New Yorkers who lost their jobs because of the pandemic by increasing the value of the federal COBRA health insurance program from 85% to 100%.

The Senate did limit some of the more generous House measures.

The $1,400 direct cash benefit will go to individuals earning $75,000 per year and couples earning $150,000, but the benefit would disappear for those making more than $80,000 and couples more than $160,000.

And in a compromise that delayed the process until late at night, the bonus for unemployment insurance dropped to $300 from $400.

But the two items Republicans targeted the most will have only relatively small impact on New York.

The Senate parliamentarian stripped the bill of a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage hike from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour, saying that under the rules for budget reconciliation that wage hike did not qualify as budget related.

But New York’s minimum wage already is $15 an hour in New York City, $14 an hour on Long Island and in Westchester County, and $12.50 in the rest the state — all far above the current federal minimum wage.

And Democrats dropped $1.5 million for the busy border-crossing Seaway International Bridge that connects New York to Ontario after Republicans complained about it and a $140 million expansion of the BART subway system serving the San Francisco Bay Area.