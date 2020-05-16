TODAY'S PAPER
Fire, explosion in Los Angeles injures 10 firefighters

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — An explosion in downtown Los Angeles has injured 10 firefighters, and dozens more are trying to douse the blaze.

The condition of the firefighters was not immediately known Saturday evening. The LA fire department issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.”

Firefighters were initially called to East Boyle Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building.

