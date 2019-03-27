TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
SEARCH
35° Good Evening
NewsNation

Winning $750M Powerball numbers drawn, 4th largest in U.S. history

The Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night, giving those who buy a $2 ticket a chance at winning the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Electronic display signs for the Massachusetts Powerball and

Electronic display signs for the Massachusetts Powerball and Massachusetts MEGA Millions lotteries at Ted's Stateline Mobil in Methuen, Mass. on March 27, 2019. Photo Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterst/CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

By The Associated Press
Print

DES MOINES, Iowa — The numbers drawn Wednesday night for the Powerball jackpot were 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62. The Powerball was 12.

After months without a winner, lottery players will have another shot at a Powerball jackpot that has soared to a massive $750 million.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing will give those who buy a $2 ticket a chance at winning the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Although the prize has grown steadily since the last jackpot winner on Dec. 26, the odds of matching the five white balls and single Powerball remain a staggering one in 292.2 million.

The $750 million estimated figure refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $465.5 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Former President Jimmy Carter speaks to high school Local photos of Jimmy Carter, who just set a record
The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump is claiming Trump: 'It was a complete and total exoneration'
Kristy Berington waits on the Innoko River for See stunning images from around the world