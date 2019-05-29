TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
NewsNation

Louisiana lawmakers send new abortion ban to governor's desk

In a 79-23 vote, the Louisiana House gave final passage to a bill barring abortion once there's a detectable fetal heartbeat, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.

Abortion rights supporters protest at the Louisiana Capitol,

Abortion rights supporters protest at the Louisiana Capitol, where lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy in Baton Rouge, La on May 21, 2019. The bill is nearing final legislative passage. Photo Credit: AP/Melinda Deslatte

By The Associated Press
Print

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers on Wednesday passed a strict new abortion ban that would prohibit the procedure before some women even know they are pregnant, joining a half-dozen conservative states with similar measures.

In a 79-23 vote, the Louisiana House gave final passage to a bill barring abortion once there's a detectable fetal heartbeat, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Deep South's only Democratic governor, supports the ban and intends to sign it into law despite opposition from national party leaders who say such laws are attacks on women.

Lawmakers in conservative states across the nation are striking at the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe V. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationally. Abortion opponents are pushing new restrictions on the procedure in hopes that a case will make its way to the high court and two new conservative justices appointed by President Donald Trump could help overturn Roe.

Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have enacted similar so-called heartbeat bills, while Missouri lawmakers approved an eight-week ban on abortion. Alabama's gone even further , outlawing virtually all abortions, even in cases of rape or incest. None of the bans has taken effect, and all are expected to face legal challenges.

Louisiana's prohibition would take hold only if neighboring Mississippi's law is upheld by a federal appeals court. A federal judge temporarily blocked that Mississippi law Friday.

Abortion rights activists said Louisiana's bill would effectively eliminate abortion as an option before many women realize they are pregnant, calling the proposal unconstitutional.

The legislation includes an exception from the abortion ban to prevent the pregnant woman's death or "a serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function" — or if the pregnancy is deemed "medically futile."

But it does not include an exception for a pregnancy caused by rape or incest.

A doctor who violates the prohibition under the bill could face a prison sentence of up to two years, along with the revocation of their medical license.

Although similar abortion bans have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats nationwide, Louisiana's proposal won wide bipartisan support and was sponsored by a Democrat from the northwest corner of the state, Sen. John Milkovich.

Support from Edwards, running for reelection this fall against two Republicans, is expected to help shore up his position with some voters in his conservative home state, even if it puts him at odds with national Democratic Party leaders and donors.

The ban is one of several bills that Louisiana lawmakers are advancing to add new restrictions on abortion, including a proposal steps from passage to ask voters to rewrite the state constitution to ensure it offers no protections for the procedure. Another bill nearing the governor's desk would limit where medication-induced abortions can be performed to the state's three licensed abortion clinics.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he believed Mueller: Russia probe did not exonerate Trump
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97
An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search