Mystery solved: Why Macron-Trump friendship tree vanished

Brigitte Macron and first lady Melania Trump watch

Brigitte Macron and first lady Melania Trump watch as President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a tree planting ceremony on April 23. Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
PARIS — The French president’s office says there’s nothing mysterious about the disappearance of an oak tree he planted on the White House lawn.

It was put in quarantine, like other plants or animals brought into the U.S.

The sapling was a gift from French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to President Donald Trump last week.

Tree planted to fanfare at White House disappears

An official in Macron’s office said Monday that Trump insisted on holding a symbolic planting ceremony alongside Macron despite the quarantine requirement. The official said both sides knew all along that the tree would later go into quarantine.

A pale patch of grass now covers the spot.

The oak originally sprouted at the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood in northern France, where about 2,000 U.S. troops died fighting a German offensive.

