ALBANY — James Malatras, the chancellor of the State University of New York system who was criticized for his role in the scandals of ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, announced his resignation Thursday.

Malatras, whom Cuomo helped install as SUNY chancellor in 2020, said in a letter to the university board that "recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction" and impediment to SUNY’s work.

His resignation is effective Jan. 14.

Malatras became the latest in a string of Cuomo allies to lose jobs after the ex-governor's scandals.

Earlier this week, CNN fired news anchor Chris Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo's brother.

The ex-governor resigned in August while facing a likely impeachment trial after state Attorney General Letitia James’s report concluding he sexually harassed multiple women.

Malatras, 42, had been a right-hand man during Cuomo’s nearly 11 years in office.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Malatras filled a variety of policy roles and was a key figure in the administration’s pandemic response, sitting in on most of Cuomo’s daily news conferences.

Malatras’s role in helping the administration combat sexual-assault allegations and trying to discredit one of the accusers was revealed two weeks ago in a new batch of materials released in connection with the investigation.

Emails showed Malatras, in exchanges with other Cuomo officials, making disparaging remarks about Lindsey Boylan and suggesting releasing some of her emails.

Malatras apologized subsequently in a letter.

Calls for Malatras's resignation mounted daily from Democratic and Republican legislators, as well as student groups.

Malatras was appointed SUNY chancellor in 2020 after its board decided not to conduct its usual national search for a leader. His salary was $450,000 plus a $60,000 living allowance.