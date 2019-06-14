TODAY'S PAPER
Man mows lawns for veterans in all 50 states

Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men Lawn

Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, in Huntsville, Ala., on Sept. 10, 2016. Photo Credit: AP/Jay Reeves

By The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama man says he has completed his quest to mow lawns for veterans in all 50 states.

Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted Friday that he's headed home from Hawaii after cutting grass in Oahu. He got to his last state with help from Delta Air Lines.

He says he will now continue providing free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans in Alabama.

Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. That morphed into a mission to cut grass for service veterans in every U.S. state.

Smith drove across the country this spring posting photos of himself with veterans as he cut their lawns. Individual and corporate donations helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.

