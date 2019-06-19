WASHINGTON — The Trump Tower condo in Manhattan forfeited by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort — who pleaded guilty to wide-ranging fraudulent financial schemes — is on the market for $3.6 million.

The 1,509-square-foot condo with one bedroom and 2½ baths in Trump Tower at 721 Fifth Ave. hit the market Tuesday in a sale being conducted by a real estate broker on behalf of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Photos on the website of the broker for the unoccupied and empty condo show polished wood floors with expansive views to the north of Central Park.

Manafort, 70, had to forfeit the condo, along with a Brooklyn brownstone, a SoHo loft and a house in the Hamptons with a pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a chipping green, when he pleaded guilty last year. The value of those New York properties has been estimated at $22 million.

Manafort is serving a 7½-year sentence in a Pennsylvania federal prison.

The sale comes as Manafort faces 16 state charges, including mortgage fraud and other offenses, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. to ensure he will serve time, even if he is pardoned by Trump, who has said Manafort has been treated “unfairly.”

While Manafort won’t get to enjoy the opulence of his one-time Trump Tower condo, he avoided confinement at the Rikers Island jail complex earlier this week after his attorneys raised concerns about his health.

Deputy Attorney General James Rosen intervened and allowed him to be housed at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan instead for his arraignment next week, The New York Times reported.

The sale can be seen at http://www.usmsrealestate.com/asset.php?a=1970.