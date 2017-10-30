This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates surrender to federal authorities

Manafort and ex-business associate Rick Gates are reportedly the first to be charged in a special counsel investigation led by Rober Mueller.

Then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters

Then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left on July 17, 2016. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul

Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, surrendered to federal authorities Monday. That’s according to people familiar with the matter. The charges are the first in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. Details on the charges have not been released.

Manafort and Gates surrendered to federal authorities in Washington. They are expected in court later Monday to face charges brought by Mueller’s team. That’s according to one person familiar with the investigation. A second person said that Gates had worked out an arrangement to turn himself in on Monday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss publicly an ongoing federal probe.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort has been one of Mueller’s prime targets. Earlier this year, FBI agents raided Manafort’s home, searching for tax and international banking records. Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country’s former president, Viktor Yanukovych. That investigation was incorporated into Mueller’s broader probe.

In Gates, Mueller brings in not just Manafort’s chief deputy, but a key player from Trump’s campaign who survived past Manafort’s ouster last summer. As of two weeks ago, Gates was still working for Tom Barrack, a Trump confidant, helping with the closeout of the inauguration committee’s campaign account.

