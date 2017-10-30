WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates have been indicted on charges including conspiracy against the United States as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Mueller’s office announced Monday morning.

They were permitted to surrender themselves to the FBI, according to Mueller’s office.

Both pleaded not guilty to all the charges Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. Bail was set at $10 million for Manafort and $5 million for Gates. Their passports were confiscated.

WH distances Trump from Mueller indictments

They are the first to be charged as part of the special counsel’s monthslong probe, which includes examining Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The 31-page indictment unsealed on Monday involves 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

The document makes no mention of President Donald Trump or his campaign.

Trump responded soon after the unsealing of the legal document with emphatic tweets.

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????” he posted.

“.... Also, there is NO COLLUSION!” he added.

But the charges against his former campaign chairman and manager extend into “at least 2016,” the indictment shows.

Manafort, 68, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Gates, 45, of Richmond, Virginia, worked as unregistered foreign agents to the government of Ukraine and the pro-Russia Party of Regions political party, among other groups, according to the indictment.

They hid payments from Ukraine from U.S. authorities from about 2006 to at least 2016 by laundering millions of dollars through U.S. and foreign corporations, partnerships and bank accounts, including overseas in Cyprus and Saint Vincent, the indictment read.

Manafort used “his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States,” the special counsel’s office alleges. He laundered more than $18 million, Mueller’s office alleges.

Assets that were subject to forfeiture include Manafort’s properties in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island — an estate in Bridgehampton.

A grand jury on Friday indicted Manafort and Gates, as first reported by CNN.

Mueller was appointed in May and took over the investigation began by then-FBI Director James Comey following President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of Comey.

Earlier this year, FBI agents raided Manafort’s home, searching for tax and international banking records. Manafort has been a subject of a long-standing FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country’s former president, Viktor Yanukovych. That investigation was incorporated into Mueller’s broader probe.

In Gates, Mueller brings in not just Manafort’s chief deputy, but a key player from Trump’s campaign who survived after Manafort’s ouster last summer.

As of two weeks ago, Gates was still working for Tom Barrack, a Trump confidant, helping with the closeout of the inauguration committee’s campaign account.

With AP