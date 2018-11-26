TODAY'S PAPER
Paul Manafort lied to feds, broke plea agreement, Mueller says

Donald Trump's former campaign chairman had been meeting with the special counsel's office since he pleaded guilty in September and agreed to cooperate.

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, leaves the District of Columbia federal courthouse on April 19. Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock / Jim Lo Scalzo

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying to federal investigators in the Russia probe, a breach of his plea agreement.

Prosecutors say in a new court filing that after Manafort agreed to truthfully cooperate with the investigation, he "committed federal crimes" by lying about "a variety of subject matters." They are now asking a federal judge to set a date to sentence him.

Manafort is denying that he lied. His attorneys say in the same filing that he believes he "provided truthful information."

Manafort had been meeting with the special counsel's office since he pleaded guilty in September and agreed to cooperate. He remains jailed while awaiting his sentence. He faces multiple years in prison.

By The Associated Press

