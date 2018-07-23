TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
81° Good Evening
NewsNation

Paul Manafort trial postponed until next week by judge

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III pushed the trial back to give Manafort's lawyers more time to review thousands of pages of data and documents turned over by prosecutors.

Paul Manafort leaves the federal courthouse in Washington

Paul Manafort leaves the federal courthouse in Washington on April 4. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has postponed until next week the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The trial had been scheduled to start Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

But U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III on Monday pushed the trial back until July 31 to give Manafort's lawyers more time to review thousands of pages of data and documents turned over by prosecutors in the last several weeks.

The documents come from a firm that handled Manafort's bookkeeping and the electronic devices of Rick Gates, his longtime business associate.

Gates pleaded guilty earlier this year and is expected to testify against Manafort.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Blooms of phytoplankton forming patterns of blue and Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space
President Donald Trump said he sees no reason Trump sees 'no reason' why Russia would meddle
The Alexander Hamilton exhibit at the Smithsonian National Mourning Alexander Hamilton's fatal duel, 214 years later
Map showing where unaccompanied minors from abroad are Nearly 10,000 detained migrant kids placed on LI
President Donald Trump arrived in Helsinki on Sunday. Trump arrives in Finland for meeting with Putin
FABENS, TX - JUNE 21: New York Mayor Family separations and the border situation in 13 photos