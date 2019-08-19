TODAY'S PAPER
Officials seize marijuana mixed with jalapeño peppers

Marijuana is mixed in with a shipment of

Marijuana is mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers seized by CBP officers in San Diego's Otay Mesa, Calif., on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP / U.S. Customs and Border Protection

By The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Officials say they seized $2.3 million worth of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers at a Southern California port.

A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted officers to a shipment of peppers Thursday at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego.

A CBP news release says officers discovered more than 7,500 pounds of marijuana in the peppers' pallets.

Acting CBP commissioner Mark Morgan congratulated the officers on Twitter and noted it was the second large seizure of marijuana there within days.

Authorities seized more than 10,600 lbs of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts at the port Tuesday.

By The Associated Press

