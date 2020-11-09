TODAY'S PAPER
Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a news

Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Oct. 26. Credit: Bloomberg / T. Narayan

By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a stunning move on the heels of Trump's failed reelection bid.

Presidents who win reelection often replace Cabinet members, including the secretary of defense, but losing presidents have kept their Pentagon chiefs in place until Inauguration Day to preserve stability in the name of national security.

Trump announced the news in a tweet, saying that "effective immediately" Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will serve as acting secretary, sidestepping the department's No.2-ranking official, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist.

"Chris will do a GREAT job!" Trump tweeted. "Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."

By The Associated Press

