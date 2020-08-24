TODAY'S PAPER
Duo who waved guns at protesters appears at RNC

Mark and Patricia McCloskey speak from St. Louis

Mark and Patricia McCloskey speak from St. Louis during the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday.   Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
A white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home says Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would invite unchecked lawlessness into American suburbs.

Mark and Patty McCloskey on Monday at the Republican National Convention reinforced the theme outlined in President Donald Trump’s campaign ads. The Republican is painting his opponent as complicit with rioting and violence that has taken place in some cities in recent months amid racial justice protests, the vast majority of which have been peaceful.

Patty McCloskey says, “They want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning." She says the actions “would bring crime, lawlessness and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods.”

She says, “These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you,.” She adds, “Your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.”

By The Associated Press

