NASA spacecraft nearing touchdown on Mars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft is just a few hours away from landing on Mars.

The InSight lander is aiming for a Monday afternoon touchdown on what scientists and engineers hope will be a flat plain.

Everyone involved in the $1 billion international mission is understandably nervous. They say they've had trouble sleeping and their stomachs are churning.

It's risky business to descend through the Martian atmosphere and land, even for the U.S., the only country to pull it off. It would be NASA's eighth landing on Mars.

The robotic geologist — designed to explore Mars' mysterious insides — must go from 12,300 mph to zero in six minutes flat as it pierces the Martian atmosphere, pops out a parachute, fires its descent engines and lands on three legs.

It's aiming for flat red plains, hopefully low on rocks.

Earth's overall success rate at Mars is 40 percent.