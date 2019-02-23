TODAY'S PAPER
Small plane crashes at airport, catches fire; 2 are killed

An NTSB spokesman says an investigator will be on the site early Sunday to examine the aircraft and document the scene.

A small plane is seen resting on its nose following a crash and fire at Mansfield Municipal Airport in Mansfield, Mass. on Feb. 23, 2019.  Photo Credit: AP/Jared Higginbotham

By The Associated Press
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police say two people died after a small plane crashed and caught fire at Mansfield Municipal Airport.

Police say the crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. State police and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause.

An FAA spokesman says the plane was a Cessna 172.

The airport is about 45 miles south of Boston.

NTSB's aviation accident database shows there two non-fatal incidents at the airport in 2011 involving an experimental plane that veered off the runway and in 2004 involving a student pilot who taxied the plane to a closed runway.

