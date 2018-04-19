Fired FBI deputy chief facing criminal referral

TODAY'S PAPER
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCabe misled investigators multiple times about his role in a news media disclosure about Hillary Clinton just days before the 2016 presidential election, according to a Justice Department watchdog report. The report alleges that McCabe authorized FBI officials to speak with a Wall Street Journal reporter for a story about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation and then misled FBI and Justice Department officials when later questioned about it. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Photo Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has sent a criminal referral about fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe to federal prosecutors in Washington.

A person familiar with the matter says the referral was sent to the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia. It does not mean McCabe will be charged.

The person was not authorized to discuss a confidential process publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

A report from the watchdog office last week concluded that McCabe had misled investigators and his own boss, then-Director James Comey, about his role in a news media disclosure in October 2016.

McCabe and his lawyer have said he never misled anyone.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office and the inspector general declined to comment Thursday.

