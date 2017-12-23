Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director's retirement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump is reacting to reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife.

Trump tweeted Saturday: "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?"

McCabe's wife, Jill, did not get $700,000 in donations from Clinton for a Virginia state Senate race in 2015.

The donations came from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's political action committee and the Virginia Democratic Party before McCabe was promoted to deputy director and a supervisory role in the Clinton email investigation.

McCabe became acting FBI director in May after Trump fired James Comey.