TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Evening
SEARCH
26° Good Evening
NewsNation

SUNY administration building named for H. Carl McCall

H. Carl McCall, former chairman of the State

H. Carl McCall, former chairman of the State University of New York Board of Trustees.  Credit: Steven Sunshine

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Print

ALBANY — The central administration building of the State University of New York will be named for H. Carl McCall, a former SUNY board chairman, state comptroller and the first African American to become a major party nominee for state office.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the honor Friday and awarded McCall, 84, the Governor’s Medal for being “one of New York’s greatest trailblazers.”

“Carl McCall is a friend and a true public servant who has graced this great state with more than 50 years of distinguished service and leadership, and all New Yorkers are better off for it,” Cuomo said. “While his achievements are beyond count, his legacy will be as a champion for those in need, and for helping restore faith in the ability of government to make a positive difference in people’s lives.”

The announcement was made in the governor’s mansion during the weekend’s annual Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus event.

“It has been my honor to be one of many sources of leadership and influence to provide more for New Yorkers, particularly by expanding opportunities for all students to get a higher education,” McCall said.

He credited some of his accomplishments to feedback from “the people I have served, especially the students I have seen achieve a better life through their own hard work and desire to do more.”

McCall also is a state former senator and Wall Street executive and led the New York City Board of Education.

In 2002, McCall was the Democratic nominee for governor after Cuomo left the race. McCall lost to Republican George Pataki in the general election.

The Governor's Medal reads: “To H. Carl McCall, Pioneer, Public Servant, Humanitarian. Presented with respect and gratitude for the decades of leadership, wisdom, and moral clarity that you have provided to the people of New York, and around the world.”

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Shoppers in Farmingdale shared their views Wednesday of Long Islanders react to the State of the Union
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
While many worry about coronavirus, the seasonal flu CDC: 19 million seasonal flu cases across U.S.
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search