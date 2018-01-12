TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 56° Good Evening
Overcast 56° Good Evening
NewsNation

Florida man wins $451 million Mega Millions jackpot

The winning numbers to claim the nation's 10th-largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70 with a Mega Ball of 10.

Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter

Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. on July 1, 2016. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Florida man claimed the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, choosing to get $282 million at once instead of more in annual installments.

A Florida Lottery news release said Friday that 20-year-old Shane Missler, of Port Richey, had claimed the jackpot from the multistate game's Jan. 5 drawing. They say he chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $281,874,999.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," he said in a statement.

The winning numbers to claim the nation's 10th-largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70 with a Mega Ball of 10.

The winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Missler was grinning widely and clutching a yellow envelope when he turned in his ticket Friday at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. His father and his lawyer came with him. They released a statement on his behalf.

"If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth it is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded," Missler said in the statement. "I look forward to the future."

Lottery officials said the money will be paid to a trust, set up with Missler as the managing member, called "Secret 007, LLC."

"Although I'm young, I've had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me," said Missler, who also told the Times that he plans to move out of Port Richey. "I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

An undated etching of Alexander Hamilton. Happy birthday, Alexander Hamilton! 9 facts about him
President Donald Trump denied Friday, Jan 12, 2018, Trump pushes back on vulgar comments about Haiti
A frozen Niagara Falls is seen in views Niagara Falls becomes icy wonderland
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores
A person walks in the snow on King Snowy scenes from across the U.S.