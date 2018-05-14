TODAY'S PAPER
Melania Trump in hospital to be treated forkidney condition

The procedure was successful and she will likely remain in the hospital for the rest of the week, an official said.

First lady Melania Trump speaks in the Rose

First lady Melania Trump speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 7. Photo Credit: AP/Susan Walsh

By The Associated Press
The White House said Monday that Melania Trump was hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the procedure was successful and that there were no complications. Grisham said Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.

The White House did not offer any additional details on Trump’s condition.

Trump, who has been gradually raising her profile as first lady, recently hosted her first state dinner and launched a public awareness campaign to help children.

With the president watching in the Rose Garden, Trump last week unveiled the “Be Best” campaign, which she said will focus on childhood well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.

The first lady, who’s 48, lived full time in New York during the administration’s opening months so the couple’s son, Barron, now 12, would not have to change schools midyear. She and Barron moved into the White House in June and since then the first lady has been raising her public profile.

Trump joined her husband last month to host the prime minister of Japan for a two-day summit at the their Florida estate, and the Trumps hosted the president of France at the White House on a three-day state visit, including a lavish state dinner. Trump also represented the administration at the April funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

