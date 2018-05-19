WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday morning after being treated for a kidney condition and then spending the week at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, her spokeswoman said.

Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition on Monday and remained at the hospital in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, according to a statement by spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

“She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits,” Grisham said. “Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out.”

The White House has said little other than that the procedure was successful. President Donald Trump visited her during the week, flying from the White House to the medical center on Marine One.

An embolization cuts off the blood supply to the kidney to stop bleeding from a benign tumor or a small aneurysm, and typically takes up to 90 minutes to perform on a conscious patient, who usually spends no more than one night in the hospital.