The special master reviewing attorney-client privilege claims from President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen over documents seized in an April raid said she has received 252 privilege claims from thousands of documents reviewed, according to a report filed in federal court in Manhattan.

Special master Barbara Jones also said in the Tuesday progress report to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood that she has cleared 292,006 “items” as non-privileged and released them to prosecutors, who had held up their review of seized materials since April 9 over privilege issues.

Jones filed her letter on the eve of a scheduled Wednesday hearing before Wood.

Cohen, who paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump, is under investigation for fraud-related offenses. Prosecutors are also believed to be studying payments he got from Novartis, AT&T and other companies with government business after Trump’s election.

Agents seized files, hard drives and electronic devices during the April 9 raid on his home, office and a hotel room where he was staying. He filed suit to keep investigators from looking at privileged materials and Trump intervened as Cohen’s most prominent client.

Jones said the government has turned over most but not all of the seized material to her. In addition to items already cleared for prosecutors to look at, she said 1,025,363 “items” — she did not define the term — from three Cohen phones were not designated privileged and will be released Wednesday.

In addition to materials subject to attorney-client privilege, Jones, herself a former federal judge, told Wood she is allowing Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization to designate for protection “highly personal information, such as medical records or similar materials.”

The special master also submitted her first bill — $47,000 for April 24 to April 30, with most of the hours billed at a $700 rate. The costs are being split, with the government paying half and Cohen’s team paying half.