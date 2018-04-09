Manhattan federal prosecutors executed search warrants Monday on Michael Cohen, the personal lawyer for Donald Trump who has been embroiled in controversies over a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and the Russia election investigation, Cohen’s lawyer said.

Cohen’s Washington lawyer, Stephen Ryan, said he had been advised the warrants were in part a referral by special counsel Robert Mueller, and agents had seized “privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients.”

A spokesman for interim Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman declined to comment.

But Ryan complained about the tactic because Cohen, he said, has been cooperating with investigations swirling around Trump.

“The decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” Ryan said. “It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney-client communications between a lawyer and his clients.”

Ryan said, “The government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath.”

Cohen has said he paid $130,000 to Stephanie Clifford — whose stage name is Stormy Daniels — in 2016 to keep quiet about an affair with Trump. The payment has prompted questions about whether it should have been reported as an election expenditure.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cohen also has faced questioning about some aspects of the Russia probe.

It was unclear Monday whether investigators were interested in either the payment to Clifford or the Russia matter, or were looking into something else.