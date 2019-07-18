Then-candidate Donald Trump and press secretary Hope Hicks were both involved in calls with Michael Cohen about paying hush money to quash stories of alleged affairs in the closing days of the 2016 campaign, according to documents on the federal probe of Cohen unsealed Thursday.

An April 2018 FBI application for a search warrant on Cohen, unsealed in Manhattan federal court, cited a three-way call between Trump, Hicks and Cohen on Oct. 8, 2016, followed by a Cohen call to National Enquirer executive David Pecker at the start of discussions concerning porn star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

“I believe at least some of these communications concerned the need to keep Clifford from going public,” wrote an agent whose name was redacted.. “…I believe that this was the first call Cohen had received or made to Hicks in at least multiple weeks and that Cohen and Trump spoke about once a month prior to this date.”

Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance crimes involving the payments last year. Hicks’ involvement in the initial calls could corroborate his claims that the payments were campaign-related, and undercut assertions from Trump that they were personal and not criminal.

Manhattan U.S. District Judge William Pauley earlier this week ordered the release of hundreds of pages of sealed materials relating to searches of Cohen’s emails, home and office last year after prosecutors told him the hush money payments were no longer the subject of an “ongoing” investigation.

Cohen pleaded guilty to paying Daniels himself, and arranging for the National Enquirer to make payments to model Karen McDougal to keep both women silent about alleged affairs with Trump.

He said the $280,000 in payments were directed by Trump and designed to help his political campaign. But charging Trump would require evidence that the payments were campaign-related instead of personal, and that he knew they were in violation of campaign finance law.

Materials released Thursday detail calls, texts and emails between Cohen, Enquirer officials and Daniels’ lawyer following the Oct. 8 call, culminating later that month in a deal. When stories about the deal started to leak out just before the election, the affidavit said, Hicks was again looped in on calls and texts multiple times.

“So far I see only six stories! Getting little or no traction,” Cohen texted her on Nov. 5. She responded, “Same. Keep praying!! It’s working!”

Cohen, in his guilty plea, said that the Trump Organization, where he had worked as an executive, later reimbursed him for the Daniels payments as “legal services.” Prosecutors previously announced that the Enquirer’s parent company was cooperating as part of an immunity deal.

In addition to the campaign finance crimes, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, lying to get bank loans, and lying to Congress about Trump’s business dealings relating to a proposed real estate project in Moscow. Cohen is at the federal prison in upstate Otisville.