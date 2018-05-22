TODAY'S PAPER
Cohen partner pleads guilty in deal requiring cooperation

Michael Cohen is seen in New York on

Michael Cohen is seen in New York on April 11, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Mary Altaffer

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.

New York City taxi magnate Evgeny Freidman entered the guilty plea on Tuesday at a court in Albany.

A person briefed on the plea deal says Freidman agreed to cooperate with federal or state authorities.

The person wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

State prosecutors charged Freidman last year with pocketing $5 million in state taxes on taxis he managed.

For years he's managed hundreds of cabs, including more than two dozen owned by Cohen.

Cohen's business dealings are under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

Cohen's lawyer hasn't returned a message.

